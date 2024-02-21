Elderly woman booked for throwing acid at puppy in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 21 (PTI) A elderly woman was booked under charges of animal cruelty for allegedly charring a puppy with acid in the Bhim Nagar area here, police said on Wednesday.

The action came at the complaint of a female worker of NGO Voiceless.

According to the complaint filed by Suman Mishra, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, she was informed on Tuesday around 4 pm that some puppies were being tortured by a Bhim Nagar resident named Anisa.

"The elderly woman, Anisa, burned a puppy by throwing acid at him. Apart from this, she also threw boiling water at stray cows in her area," Mishra, an animal-rights activist for the past 30 years, said in her complaint, according to police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Anisa under Section 428 (killing or maiming animal) of IPC and Section 11 of Animal Cruelty Act at City Police Station on Tuesday, said police.

"We are investigating the matter and action will be taken as per the law," said Sub Inspector Bahiram, who is investigating the case. PTI COR VN VN