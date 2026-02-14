Elderly woman confronts traffic violator, honoured by Kerala MVD

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI) A 73-year-old woman was on Saturday honoured by the Kerala MVD for confronting a traffic violation near Erangipalam bypass here recently.

Prabhavathi Amma stood her ground against a scooterist who rode his two-wheeler on the footpath and forced him to return to the road, showing that age is no barrier to standing up against wrongdoing.

The video of the incident went viral, earning her widespread praise on social media and appreciation from the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

MVD officials arrived at her residence and honoured her with a traditional shawl.

Recalling the incident, Prabhavathi said she was on her way to a shop when she saw the scooterist riding towards her on the footpath.

"He told me to make way for him and I asked where should I go? Should I walk on the road? I told him the footpath is meant for pedestrians and the road is for two-wheelers.

"So, he asked me whether I was teaching him the law," she told PTI video.

Following the incident, authorities said they have suspended the scooter rider’s driving licence for violating traffic rules and endangering public safety. PTI HMP ROH