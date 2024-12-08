Elderly woman critical after being chased, bitten by dogs in Thane's Titwala

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) A 68-year-old woman was chased and bitten by dogs in Titwala in Thane district before she was rescued by the watchman of a nearby building, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 2am on Friday and a video of the horrific incident, in which the woman can be seen desperately fending off the dogs even as they continue to bite and make attempts to drag her, went viral on social media.

"She seems to be a destitute. She was severely injured in the attack and was hospitalised in Ulhasnagar central hospital before being shifted to state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai for advanced care. She is in a critical condition. Her statement will be recorded once her health improves," the Kalyan Taluka police station official said. PTI COR BNM