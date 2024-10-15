Elderly woman, daughter found dead at home in Gwalior; cops suspect murder for robbery

Gwalior (MP), Oct 15 (PTI) An octogenarian woman and her daughter were found dead at their flat in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, with the police suspecting that they were killed after a robbery bid against them.

The incident occurred under the limits of the University police station here.

Fifty-six-year-old Reena Bhalla lived with her mother Indu Puri, 81, in flat number 322 of the Garden Homes Society. On Tuesday morning, when their maid came to their house for work, she saw the bodies of the mother-daughter duo lying in their bedroom, Gwalior Range Inspector General (IG) Arvind Saxena said.

The maid immediately informed the neighbours and other members of the housing society, who informed the police about it, the official said.

The police rushed to the spot with a forensic team. While Puri's body was found on the floor, that of her daughter was on a bed, he said.

Some marks were found on the faces and necks of the victims, which indicated that there was a scuffle. The investigation carried out so far showed that the places where some valuable items were kept in the house have been searched, he said.

"There is a possibility that this crime was committed for robbery," Saxena said.

The bodies are being sent for post-mortem, which will ascertain the cause of their death, he said, adding that the CCTV footage of the housing society is also being examined. PTI COR ADU NP