Elderly woman dead, 6 injured as car rams into road divider on Samruddhi Expressway

Nagpur, Jan 21 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed and six others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a road divider on the Samruddhi Expressway near Nagpur in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The inmates of the car were returning to Washim from Nagpur after attending a wedding ceremony, they said.

"The car rammed into a road divider on the Samruddhi Expressway near Nagpur, leaving one woman dead and six others injured. The incident took place under Hingna police station's jurisdiction," an official said.

The deceased was identified as Ashadevi Rameshchandra Lahoti (67), while the injured include driver Rohit Lahoti (36) and his wife Tilak (32), both residents of Washim; Roshan Lahoti (35), Vitthal Rathi (45) from Latur; and Dinesh Malani (38) with his wife Sunita from Akola. All are undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur, he said.

The driver lost control over the vehicle near the Vena river bridge roundabout, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and investigation into the case is on, the police said. PTI COR NP