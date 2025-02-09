Elderly woman dead, man injured in fire in Pune flat; blaze doused

Pune, Feb 9 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman lost her life and a man sustained minor injuries in a fire in a residential building in Pune's Kondhwa area on Sunday, officials said.

The blaze broke out in a fourth floor flat in SunShri building on NIBM road at 3:00pm and was doused sometime later after four fire tenders were deployed, they said.

"There were three persons in the flat at the time of the incident. One person managed to get out safely, while a 65-year-old woman and one more man were trapped. They were rescued. The elderly woman succumbed after being rushed to a nearby hospital," senior inspector Vinay Patankar of Kondhwa police station said.

"It seems a curtain caught fire from a lighted 'diya' placed on a table. The blaze has been doused. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," a fire brigade official informed. PTI COR BNM