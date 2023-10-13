Elderly woman dies after being hit by car inside Noida society, driver booked

Noida, Oct 13 (PTI) A 76-year-old woman died allegedly after she was hit by a car inside a group housing society's premises here, prompting the police to book the driver, a co-resident of the condominium, for causing death by negligence, officials said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Krishna Narang, was walking back from the local temple to her home in Mahagun Moderne Society in Sector 78 around 1 pm on Wednesday when a car mowed her down at a turn, according to an eyewitness' account.

Soon, some people who saw the accident rushed to Narang's help and she was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The accused, Gaurav Walia, also helped take Narang to the hospital along with three private security guards of the society, the eyewitness claimed.

"The accident in which the elderly woman got injured took place inside the society. She was taken to a hospital where she passed away. Her family members did not file any complaint with the police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

The local Sector 113 police station in-charge Sarvesh Singh told PTI that they got a complaint from the society's security supervisor Kaushal Kumar on Thursday after which the FIR was lodged.

The FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (driving a vehicle negligently), 338 (causing grievous hurt due to negligence) and 304A (causing death by negligence), police said.

"The accused, who lives in the same society, is yet to be arrested," the police officer said on Friday morning. PTI KIS NB NB