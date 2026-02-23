Elderly woman dies after being hit by motorcycle in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 67-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by an unidentified motorcycle while crossing a road in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on February 21.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Delhi Police station Dwarka North from a private hospital informing them that a woman, identified as Mamta, injured in a road accident had died during treatment. Police reached the hospital and launched an investigation.

The victim's husband told police that the couple was heading to the weekly Friday Market to purchase vegetables. "While they were crossing Old Palam Road on foot, a motorcycle being driven at high speed struck his wife," an officer with Delhi Police said, adding that the impact caused Mamta to fall, resulting in severe head injuries.

Passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the unidentified motorcycle rider, the officer added. PTI BM AKY