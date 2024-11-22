Elderly woman dies after being hit by train in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala): A 73-year-old woman died and another person was seriously injured on Friday after a train hit them while they were crossing the railway track at Divine Nagar railway station near Chalakudy here, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred around 6.30 am when three women, who had arrived at the Divine Retreat Centre here for meditation, were going to the railway station to return to their respective homes, an officer of Koratty police station said.

The deceased and the third woman hailed from Kasaragod district while the injured lady was from Paravur in Ernakulam district, they said.

The condition of the injured woman is said to be critical.

Advertisment

The third woman escaped unscathed as she had already crossed over to the other side of the tracks, they added.