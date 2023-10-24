Elderly woman dies after being trapped inside burning hut in UP’s Basti

Basti (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A 72-year-old woman died after being trapped in her hut which caught fire on Tuesday in Lalganj area here, police said.

The incident happened in Prithvipur village when a fire broke out at the house belonging to Trilok. His house was adjacent to Murta Devi’s hut, they said.

The blaze spread to Devi’s hut and she got trapped inside it and died, Lalganj SHO Jitendra Singh said, adding that Triloki's wife Shyam Raji also got injured in the incident.

Devi was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment. Raji is undergoing treatment, police said.

The fire in which 19 goats also died was somehow controlled by the villagers. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, they said. PTI CORR ABN NB