Elderly woman dies after compound wall collapse in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (PTI) An 82-year-old woman died after a compound wall collapsed on her at Uchakkada here on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sarojini, a resident of Kulathoor, Uchakada.

Police said Sarojini left her house for a nearby shop around 9 am.

When she did not return even after 1 pm, her family and neighbours started searching for her.

She was later found lying unconscious with severe head injuries among the debris of a collapsed compound wall.

She was rushed to Parassala Government Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries around 2.30 pm.

Police officials said the wall, located close to the pathway, collapsed due to rain while Sarojini was walking past it.

Pozhiyoor police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

The body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem, police added.