Elderly woman dies after getting trapped between BEST bus, car in no parking zone in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman was crushed to death after she got trapped between a rear wheel of an electric bus of civic transport undertaking BEST and a parked car in the upscale Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred opposite the Maharashtra government's Sahyadri Guest House around 9.10 am when the bus from Mumbai Central depot was heading towards the Kamla Nehru Park, an official said.

A woman, Neeta Nitin Shah, a resident of Malabar Hill, was walking on the road when the rear left wheel of the speeding bus hit her and she got sandwiched between the heavy vehicle and the car parked on the roadside, he said.

The woman, whose son is a businessman, was seriously injured and rushed to the state-run J J Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, according to the official.

The bus driver, Akshay Avinash Surve, was detained after the accident.

The Malabar Hill Police have registered a case against Surve and the person who had parked the car in a no parking area under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

After detention, the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking) bus driver was allowed to go after police served him a notice as the sections invoked against him were bailable, the official stated.

Police have launched a probe to find out the person who had parked the car in the no parking zone, he said.

A BEST spokesperson said after the bus driver heard a loud sound, he immediately got off the vehicle and found a pedestrian lying injured.

The woman had sustained serious head injuries and a car parked on the left side of the road was also damaged, he said.

The leased electric bus was plying on route 105, the spokesperson said.