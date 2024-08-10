Elderly woman dies after roof collapse in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A 72-year-old woman lost her life here when the roof of her house collapsed due to ongoing intermittent rain, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Kotwali Sadar area of Karanpura ward here on Friday, they said.

According to Vikram Singh Chauhan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Sadar, the elderly woman, identified as Sharda Devi, was sleeping in her house when the roof of her room caved in during the night.

The neighbours found out about the collapse the next morning and informed the police and Devi's relatives, he said.

Upon receiving the information, police officers arrived at the scene and retrieved the woman from the debris. Unfortunately, she had already succumbed to her injuries, the SHO said.

Senior officials also visited the site of the incident, Chauhan said, adding that the postmortem of the body has been conducted. PTI COR KIS RPA