Elderly woman dies after saree catches fire at Thane temple

Thane (PTI): A 73-year-old woman has died of burn injuries after her saree caught fire at a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a resident of Buvapada in Ambernath, had gone to a local Lord Shiva temple to offer prayers on February 14.

Her saree accidentally came into contact with a lit 'diya' (traditional oil lamp) in the temple and she was engulfed in flames, an official from Ambernath West police station said.

Some locals rushed her to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where she died on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Bindeshwari Kushavah, he said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.