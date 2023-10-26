Elderly woman dies after son sets her on fire; accused held

Alibag, Oct 26 (PTI) A 67-year-old woman died after being set on fire allegedly by her son at a village in Raigad district of Maharashtra over some minor issue, police said.

The incident took place at Navkhar Sudkoli village in Alibag taluka on Tuesday, and the accused Jayesh Khot, 27, was arrested the next day, they said.

"The accused got into an argument with his elderly mother, Changuna Khot, over serving dinner to him. In a fit of rage, he picked up a wooden stick and beat her with it. After that, he hit her with a sickle on her head, in which she was injured," an official of Revdanda police station said.

However, the accused did not stop at that. He pulled his mother out of the house and poured garbage on her before setting her on fire. She suffered serious burns in the incident and was later admitted to the Civil Hospital in Alibag, where she succumbed to her injuries, he said.

Following a complaint lodged against him, the police arrested the accused and booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others. PTI COR NP