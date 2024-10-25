Elderly woman dies at cyclone shelter in Odisha's Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (PTI) An elderly woman died at a cyclone shelter in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said on Friday.

The 82-year-old woman identified as Hemalata Nayak of Bankual village died on Thursday night of suspected cardiac arrest at a cyclone shelter set up at Kalyan Mandap Dangamal under Dangamal gram panchayat under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district, they said.

The woman was shifted to the cyclone shelter earlier on Thursday. "The woman died of cardiac arrest and not related to cyclone related incident," Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rajnagar block, Nishant Mishra said.

The BDO said that the government was making arrangements for cremation of her body at Swargadwar in Puri as per the wishes of her family.

In another incident, one person identified as Tapan Patra(40) was admitted to Baliapal Hospital in Balasore district after being seriously injured when a coconut tree fell on his house on Friday morning, police said. PTI COR AAM AAM RG