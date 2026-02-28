Elderly woman dies in fire at house in Patna

Patna (PTI): A 65-year-old woman died in a fire at her house near Karbigahiya railway station in Patna, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Malti Devi, a resident of Karbigahiya in Jakkanpur police station area.

According to a police statement, the fire broke out on Friday evening, and even though the fire brigade, along with the locals, managed to bring the blaze under control, Devi died in the incident.

A forensic team will inspect the spot, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, officials said.