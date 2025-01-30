Elderly woman falls into creek in Thane, rescued by passersby

Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) An 85-year-old woman was rescued on Thursday after she lost her balance and fell into a creek near Saket bridge in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 5pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"She lost her balance while crossing the pedestrian bridge. Passersby quickly rescued Jugna Devi. Fire Brigade personnel rushed her to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, for treatment," he told reporters. PTI COR BNM