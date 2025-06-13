Elderly woman falls into nullah in Pune, body found on Friday

Pune, Jun 13 (PTI) The body of a 65-year-old woman was found on Friday a day after she was swept away in a nullah (major drain) in Pune's Narhe area, a police official said.

Shobha Mahimane, a resident of Fursungi, was returning from Kolhapur in a car with relatives, he said.

"Her kin were headed to Pimpri, so she alighted at Navale bridge on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway at around 10pm on Thursday to proceed to Fursungi. While crossing the road amid heavy rain, she fell into a nullah between the highway and service road. He body was found this afternoon in Warje following an overnight search," Bharti Vidyapeeth police station inspector Rahul Khilare said. PTI SPK BNM