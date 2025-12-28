Elderly woman found charred to death in Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was found charred to death at Vandanmedu here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mary, a resident of Mettukuzhi near Vandanmedu.

According to police, Mary was living with her son and the family was preparing to shift to another rented house in the coming days.

At around 12.45 am, when her son returned home, Mary was found missing.

Later, her body was found charred in the compound of the house, police said.

Police were informed immediately and officers reached the spot and launched a probe.

Preliminary investigation suggested that it could be a case of self-immolation, allegedly using petrol or kerosene, police said.

Vandanmedu police registered a case of unnatural death.

The body was shifted to a government hospital for postmortem examination, police added. PTI TBA TBA ROH