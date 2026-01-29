Elderly woman found dead at home in Hathras village

Hathras (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in a village here on Thursday, police said.

Villagers alleged that jewellery was missing from her body and claimed she may have been murdered. However, police said no injury marks were found on the body.

The deceased has been identified as Malti Devi, a resident of Sikatra village. She lived alone and had no children. Her husband died around 12 years ago, they said.

Circle Officer Sikandra Rao J N Asthana said some neighbours went to Devi's house around 8 am and found her lying motionless. When she did not respond, they informed the police.

A police team reached the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection and sent the body for post-mortem examination, Asthana said.

He added that as the woman lived alone, it was not immediately clear whether she was wearing jewellery at the time of death.

Further investigation is underway, the CO said.