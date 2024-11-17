Elderly woman found dead at home in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) An elderly woman was found dead at her home in Mansarovar Colony here, police said on Sunday. The body was discovered after her neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from her house and informed her family.

The woman was identified as Meena Sharma (81), police said.

On Friday morning, Sharma's neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from her house and looked inside through a window. They saw her lying on the floor. They informed Sharma's daughter-in-law Deepti, who lives in Noida. Then Deepti called emergency helpline 112, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Tiwari said Sharma died three days ago.

The forensics team was called in and investigation revealed that Sharma had switched on a heater in her room and died after inhaling toxic gas, he said.

On a request from Sharma's family, the body was handed over to them without conducting a post-mortem. Her last rites were conducted at the Surajkund crematorium, he said.

Sharma is survived by her husband, Mitthan Lal, who had gone to his village in Muzaffarnagar at the time of the incident, and her younger son Manasvi, who lives in Canada.

Deepti is the widow of Sharma's elder son Brigadier Manuhar Sharma, who died in 2017. She lives with her family in Noida. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV