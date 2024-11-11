Elderly woman found dead in Gwalior house, kin allege rape, murder; probe on, say cops

Gwalior, Nov 11 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, with her kin alleging rape, murder and loot.

A senior police official confirmed blood stains were found on her clothes as well as gold and cash going missing but said other aspects like rape would be known after the post mortem report is received.

The woman's body was found on Sunday night in her house in a village 50 kilometres away from the district headquarters, the official said.

Family members said they thought she had died a natural death till they found marks near her throat, suggesting strangulation, and blood stains on her private parts and clothes just before final rites were to be held this morning.

Her gold mangalsutra and some money she had kept in the house were missing, they added.

The family members of the deceased woman have registered a police complaint.

There were blood stains on her clothes and jewellery as well as cash are missing, Bhitarwar Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Jitendra Nagaich said.

The family's suspicion of rape and murder will be clear after the post mortem report is received, the SDOP said.

"The woman was alone in the house as her husband had gone to the field to work for three consecutive days. Neighbours saw that the door of the house was open but there was no sound or activity from inside. When they went in, she was found dead. They then alerted police," Nagaich said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.