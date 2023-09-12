Elderly woman found dead in lake in Thane city

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, a civic official said.

Some persons found the body of a woman floating in Masunda Lake around 9.30 am and alerted the fire station, said Yasin Tadvi chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Firemen and an RDMC team fished out the body of a woman, who appears to be in her mid to late 60s, he said.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official added. PTI COR ARU