Elderly woman found dead in Rajasthan's Bundi district; police suspect death by heat stroke

Kota, May 28 (PTI) A septuagenarian woman was found dead in Rajasthan's Bundi district, with police suspecting that she died of a heat stroke, an official said on Wednesday.

The body of 70-year-old Motiyabai Meena, from Bhojgarh village in Basoli area, was found in the foothills of Dudhiya Mahadev area on Tuesday evening, Circle Inspector (CI) Naresh Kumar said.

She had reportedly left for her daughter's house in another village in the area on Monday morning and is believed to have strayed into the forest, he said.

When she did not return home that evening, her family members inquired with relatives and eventually lodged a missing report with the police. A search operation was launched, following which her body was found, Kumar said.

Doctors have suggested that she might have died of a heat stroke and dehydration, as she was not carrying a water bottle, though exact cause would be determined after the post-mortem report, he added.

The were no injury marks on the body and it had no signs of animal attack, the officer said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, and a case under section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered to ascertain the cause of death, Kumar said. PTI COR OZ OZ