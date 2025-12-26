Elderly woman found dead in Wayanad forest, elephant attack suspected

Wayanad (Kerala), Dec 26 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside a forest area at Panavally in this hill district on Friday, with officials suspecting that she was killed in an elephant attack.

The deceased was identified as Chandini of Cheramathur tribal colony near Appapara here.

According to police, the incident came to light when forest officials noticed the presence of a wild elephant herd in the Panavally area.

While tracking the herd, they found Chandini’s body among the bushes in the forest.

Police said injuries were found on the woman’s body, which are suspected to have been caused by an elephant attack.

However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem examination, they added.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem, an officer said.

Police also said they have received information that Chandini was mentally unstable.

Thirunelli police have begun an investigation and a case of unnatural death will be registered. PTI TBA TBA ROH