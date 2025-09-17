Elderly woman found dead; murder for robbery suspected

Palghar, Sep 17 (PTI) A 63-year-old woman was found dead in a village in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder.

The body of the woman, identified as Sangeeta Bhagoji Patil, was found on Tuesday evening in Kone village, an official said on Wednesday.

Patil, a resident of the village, was reported missing a few days back, he said.

"It is suspected that she was murdered for her necklace and earrings as these objects were missing," the official said.

A case has been registered at the Wada police station and her body was sent to J J Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination, he said.