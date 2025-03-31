Elderly woman found dead with burn wounds in flat in Pune

Pune, Mar 31 (PTI) A 76-year-old woman was found dead with severe burn injuries in her rented apartment in Pune on Monday morning, police said.

The woman lived alone in a one-room-kitchen apartment in the Guru Ganesh Nagar locality of Kothrud, an official said.

"We received information about the woman around 8.30 am. A police team and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The woman was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival," he said.

Police suspect that the death was accidental, and the woman may have come in contact with fire while lighting a lamp.

The official said, "The body has been sent for autopsy, and further details are awaited." PTI SPK ARU