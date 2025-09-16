Elderly woman found dead with slit throat in UP

Banda (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) An 85-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit while she was sleeping in an open shed outside her house here, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person and the body has been sent for post-mortem, said Station House Officer (SHO) of Pailani police station, Sukhram Singh.

According to the SHO, the deceased, identified as Rama, was attacked late on Monday night at Sindhan Kala village in Banda district.

"She was sleeping under an open thatched-roof shed when someone slit her throat with a sharp weapon," Singh said.

At the time of the incident, Rama's husband Gaya Prasad Kushwaha was sleeping inside the house. He suspects that unidentified thieves might have killed his wife, the SHO said.

An investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK