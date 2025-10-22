Elderly woman found with throat slit in Jharkhand's Godda

Godda, Oct 22 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her sleep in Jharkhand's Godda district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in an area under the Boarijore police station limits when Sona Bhanu Khatoon was asleep with her grand-daughter, he said.

The body of the woman with her throat slit was recovered by the police, the officer said.

Officer-in-Charge of Boarijore police station Ashish Kumar Yadav said an investigation is underway.

“Efforts are on to nab the culprit at the earliest,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Mahagama) Chandrasekhar Azad said. PTI CORR BS RBT