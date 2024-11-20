Elderly woman gets life term for burning alive daughter-in-law in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a 70-year-old woman to life imprisonment for burning alive her daughter-in-law here over dowry demands, officials said on Wednesday.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on her, an official said.

The incident took place on December 20, 2017 in Amodha of Gugli police station area, the official said.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava on Tuesday awarded life sentence to Kaushalya, guilty of killing her daughter-in-law Arti Gaur (23) for failing to meet her dowry demands, the official said.

Additional District Government Counsel Santosh Kumar Mishra said as per the FIR, Kaushalya had was set Gaur on fire by pouring oil on her.

The victim's father Jai Prakash Gaur had lodged an FIR against Kaushalya in this connection, Mishra said.

During the trial, nine witnesses were examined on behalf of the counsel and Mishra prayed before the bench for a life term to the convict in order to deter potential offenders from committing such crimes. PTI COR ABN RPA