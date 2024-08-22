Elderly woman gets stuck in marsh along creek in Thane, rescued

Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) A 73-year-old woman who got stuck in a marshy area along a creek in Thane district was rescued on Thursday, a civic official said.

After being alerted about the incident at 3pm, the fire brigade mounted a rescue operation in Balkum, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"She was rescued after a 40-minute effort. The lady, who is mentally disturbed, was identified as Ashima Rose. She has been admitted in the civil hospital," he said. PTI COR BNM