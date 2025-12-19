Elderly woman, granddaughter die of suffocation from brazier's smoke

Medininagar, Dec 19 (PTI) An elderly woman and her minor granddaughter allegedly died of suffocation in Jharkhand’s Palamu district after inhaling smoke from a brazier kept inside their room, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Phuldiha village in the Hussainabad police station area, they said.

Mularo Kunwar (79) and Maya Kumari (15) died of suffocation. Mulrao's daughter Kiran Devi (37) is stated to be in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, they added.

"The room was locked from the inside. Family members called them but got no response. They finally broke down the door to find them lying unconscious in the room, which was filled with smoke, with the brazier still burning," a police officer said.

Mularo's son is a BSF personnel, at present posted in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Hussainabad Sub Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination.

"It is only after the autopsy that we can conclusively state the reason for the death," the officer said. PTI CORR ANB SOM