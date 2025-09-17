Elderly woman hacked to death in Jharkhand's Khunti, axe recovered

Khunti, Sep 17 (PTI) A 69-year-old woman was hacked to death while she was asleep in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Gudburu village in the Saiko police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

"We have detained a person in connection with the case, and he is being interrogated. The details of the case will be revealed soon," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Varun Rajak told PTI.

The deceased was identified as Lukhi Devi, a widow. Her daughter was married and lived with her husband in the same house, he said.

An axe, a spade and a stick were recovered from the house, he added.

Lukhi Devi's family told police that they were not home when the incident happened.

The SDPO said the matter is being investigated from all angles, including the possibility that she has been killed over suspicion of witchcraft.