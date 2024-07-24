Elderly woman, her son injured after ceiling plaster of house collapses

Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) A 63-year-old woman was seriously injured and her son was also wounded after the ceiling plaster of their house in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed in the wee hours of Wednesday, civic officials said.

The incident took place located in their ground floor residential structure in Lokmanya Nagar area shortly after midnight on Wednesday, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation, Yasin Tadvi, said.

Following the incident, the injured woman, Sunanda Warang, was first admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa, but as her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to Sion Hospital in Mumbai, he said.

The woman's 38-year-old son was discharged from hospital after treatment, Tadvi said. PTI COR NP