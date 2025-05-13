Elderly woman jumps to death from 7th floor of building

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Fed up with an illness, a 72-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a building in Dahisar area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased, identified as Merlin Menon, was living alone in her seventh-floor flat in New Heritage building for the last six months after the death of her husband.

She left behind a suicide note stating that she was ending her life due to illness, as she was mentally disturbed, police said.

Her body was spotted lying in a pool of blood by a watchman of the housing society, following which police were alerted.

Police have registered a case of accidental death, a MHB police station official said. PTI ZA NSK