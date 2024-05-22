Elderly woman killed after being run over by tractor in Maharashtra's Gondia

Gondia (Maharashtra), May 22 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a speeding tractor in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am on Tuesday and the tractor driver, who was allegedly inebriated at the time, was arrested, they said.

The woman was washing clothes in front of her house at Kidangipaar village in Amgaon tehsil, a police official said.

The driver of the paddy-laden tractor lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle hit the woman, he said.

The victim suffered critical injuries and died while undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

Her two granddaughters, who were playing nearby, escaped unhurt.

Soon after the incident, locals gathered there and caught hold of the tractor driver, the official said.

The driver was arrested and a case registered against him under relevant provisions, he added. PTI COR GK