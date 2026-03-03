Elderly woman killed as speeding truck overturns in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman riding a bicycle was killed when a speeding truck overturned and fell on her, police here said on Tuesday.

According to police, Waseem Ahmed, a resident of Subedar Bahua village under Mohanganj police station, was taking his wife Anwari (60) on a bicycle to get medicines.

The driver of the speeding mini-truck lost control of the vehicle and overturned near Utelwa Gadha Morh in the Kamrauli police station area. The truck fell on Anwari, while Waseem Ahmed fell at some distance. Both were seriously injured and rushed to Jagdishpur community health centre. Doctors declared Anwari dead, and Waseem is undergoing treatment.

The driver of the offending vehicle managed to flee.

Station Officer of Kamrauli police station, Mukesh Kumar, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the mini-truck has been seized. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG