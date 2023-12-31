Elderly woman killed by wild elephant in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Dec 31 (PTI) A 67-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant in a forest of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Shankar Nagar forest of the district in the wee hours of Saturday, the official said.

The victim’s family lived close to the forest. They heard the movement of elephants around their house and ran towards the village, he said.

While the rest of the family managed to escape, the victim, Kaushalya Mandal, was attacked by an elephant and killed on the spot, the official said.

Meanwhile, a wild elephant died of electrocution on a farm in Kurkheda taluka of Gadchiroli on Sunday.

A female elephant came in contact with a live wire on a farm in the Vadhona forest area in the early hours of the day, and died, a forest official said. PTI COR CLS ARU