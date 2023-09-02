Elderly woman killed in blaze at firecracker storage unit in UP’s Shamli

Shamli (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman was killed in a blaze that broke out at a firecracker storage unit in Anandnagar locality here on Saturday, police said.

After the fire brigade managed to douse the blaze, they found the body of Kartari Devi who used to work at the unit, Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.

The incident took place in a populated locality, police said, adding a probe is on to ascertain whether firecrackers were manufactured in the house or was used only as a storage unit.

Pramod Kumar, who had given his house on rent, is absconding, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.