Elderly woman killed in clash between two groups in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was killed in a clash between two groups over a dispute in the Bhimpura area here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Joniha Devi, they said.

One Dinesh Rajbhar of the village has had a dispute with his relative Sonbarsi Devi in Ibrahimpatti village for two years over a road, police said.

On Tuesday morning, the two sides were involved in a clash over the same issue in which Joniha was killed, they said.

On the complaint of Rajbhar, a case has been registered against eight people, including four women, on charges of culpable homicide, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

The police have taken five people into custody and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR SAB MNK NB NB