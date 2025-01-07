Elderly woman killed in house fire in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was died in a fire that broke out at a two-storey house in Shimal district's Rohru subdivision, officials said on Tuesday.

Dosari Devi, resident of Kutara village in Rohru, was killed in the blaze, they said.

The incident happened on Monday around 8:30 pm. Devi and her family were sleeping when the fire broke out. While the rest of her family members were able to escape, she got trapped inside the house, they said.

The family members along with neighbours tried to rescue her but failed and the woman was burnt alive, the officials said.

Fire tenders from Rohru were rushed to the spot after getting information from neighbours. It took firefighters a few hours to douse the blaze with the help of the villagers.

Rohru Sub Divisional Magestrate Vijay Wardhan said the exact cause of fire and the loss suffered in the incident is being ascertained.

He said that a financial relief of Rs 10,000 has also been provided to the family. PTI COR NB NB