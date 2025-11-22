Elderly woman killed in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla, Nov 22 (PTI) A 73-year-old woman was murdered in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in Tengaria village in the Palkot police station area around 10 am, they said.

The victim was going to her farmland when she was attacked with a sharp weapon, they added.

Police said they were trying to identify those behind the incident, and have sent the body for the post-mortem examination.

"Raids are being conducted, and they will be arrested soon," a police officer said. PTI RPS SOM