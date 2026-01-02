Elderly woman killed in Mizoram, suspect held

Aizawl, Jan 2 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing an elderly woman in south Mizoram's Lunglei town, police said on Friday.

The victim, who was a widow, lived alone in a building, a portion of which was being used as an Anganwadi centre in Lunglei's Bazar Veng. It is the same locality where the accused also resides.

The man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of K Vanlalngaii (78), who was found dead inside her residence on the previous day, police said.

During intense interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime, the police claimed.

The victim and her husband used to be members of the Mizo National Army (MNA), the armed wing of the Mizo National Front (MNF), which spearheaded a secessionist movement between 1966 and 1986.

Locals claimed that the woman might have been murdered for gain, as she had received charities from donors during Christmas. She lived alone after her husband's death.

A local court remanded the accused to judicial custody on Friday. PTI CORR NN