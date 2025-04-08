Elderly woman killed in sleep in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) An unidentified person allegedly killed a 65-year-old woman in a village in neighbouring Farrukhabad district by hitting her with a brick while she was sleeping, a police official said on Monday.

Farrukhabad's Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI on Monday that the woman, Manganga (65), was a resident of Rohilla village under Mohammadabad police station. She was killed on Sunday night, the officer said.

The woman's only son is working in Pathankot, the ASP said.

Police reached the village and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said.