Elderly woman killed in suspected tiger attack in Uttarakhand's Pauri

Kotdwar (U'khand), Jul 22 (PTI) A 76-year-old woman was mauled to death by a wild animal, suspected to be a tiger, while she was out to collect fodder in the forest of Andnala range of Kalagarh Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The victim was identified as Vishwambhari Devi Dhyani, a resident of Jhart village which comes under the Rikhnikhal block. According to the officials, when Dhyani did not return home till late Friday evening, the family members launched a search only to find her mutilated body in a forest 100 metres away from the road.

After getting information about the incident, a team of the forest department reached the spot and took the body into custody, the officials said.

Andanala Forest Ranger Naveen Joshi said footprints of both tiger and leopard were found in and around the spot. The injury marks on the body suggest that she was mauled to death by a tiger, Joshi said.

Advertisment

He said the body was found mutilated and the animal had eaten most of the parts.

The forest officer said compensation is being provided to the relatives of the deceased.

The incident triggered panic in Jhart village. Reva Devi, the head of the village, said more tigers have been spotted in the area than leopards. Jhart village is adjacent to the Kalagarh Tiger Reserve.

A few months ago, a tiger had killed two old men in the same area. The villagers believe that the same tiger has once again become active in the area. PTI DPT CK