Elderly woman killed in tiger attack in MP's Panna reserve

Panna (MP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday when four women went inside PTR's South Hinouta beat no. 535 to collect fodder, the official said.

A tiger attacked the victim, Fulia Bai, and dragged her inside the forest. The other women rushed outside and informed a ranger and others about the attack, he said.

The official said a search was launched with elephants to trace the victim, and her body was found in the bushes inside the reserve.

PTR's deputy director Mohit Sood said the big cat has been identified and is under observation. The forest department has also issued an advisory warning people not to venture into the forest area.

As per norms, the kin of the deceased woman will receive a compensation of Rs 8 lakh, he added. PTI COR MAS ARU