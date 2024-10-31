Elderly woman killed in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was killed by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon in a village here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Banda district's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said that in Hardhamafi village of Badaus police station area, unknown miscreants on Wednesday night murdered an elderly woman Rambai (70) who lived alone in her house. The woman's husband had died a few years ago, he said.

He said a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons and investigation has been started. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

The ASP said that the investigation so far has revealed that the murder could be linked to a property she sold around a year back. He said it seems that the murder might have been committed for money, and added that the police is investigating every angle. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY