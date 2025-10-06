Elderly woman killed over land dispute; two sons among four held

Vidisha (MP), Oct 6 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman was allegedly axed to death by her two sons over a land dispute in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, following which they have been arrested along with two other individuals, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Suneti village under the jurisdiction of Tyonda police station.

Police have registered a murder case against eight people and arrested four of them, while four others are on the run, said Additional Superintendent of Police of Vidisha, Prashant Choube.

The victim, identified as Manbai, had five sons. The dispute pertained to land measuring over 15 bighas.

While the land was cultivated by her younger son, his two brothers, Maharaj Singh and Ramprasad, were demanding a share in the land, police said.

The frequent quarrels over the land share escalated into the fatal attack on the woman, said Choube. PTI COR MAS NSK