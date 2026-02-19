Elderly woman killed, robbed on outskirts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) A 69-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and robbed of her gold ornaments at her residence on the city’s outskirts while her paralysed husband was present, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred on Pete Street in Nelamangala, where Shobha lived with her husband, who is paralysed and bedridden, police said.

For the past decade, she had been the sole caregiver for her husband. The couple had no children and lived a secluded life, according to police.

A video from the scene showed the woman lying in a pool of blood, with her husband beside her on the same bed, they said.

The accused, Shivakumar, a wholesale shop owner who has been arrested in the case, allegedly targeted her to clear a debt of Rs 8 lakh, police said.

The crime came to light on Wednesday evening when her husband’s physiotherapist arrived for a scheduled session. Upon finding Shobha’s lifeless body in a pool of blood, the doctor immediately alerted the local authorities, police officials said.

According to police, at approximately 4 pm on the day of the incident, the accused, Shivakumar, a resident of the same locality, noticed Shobha wearing gold jewellery. He allegedly followed her to her residence with a premeditated plan.

Shivakumar entered the house under the guise of being thirsty, asking Shobha for a glass of water. Once inside, and believing she was alone, he attacked her. When Shobha attempted to resist, the accused allegedly slit her throat, a senior police officer said.

After the murder, Shivakumar fled the scene with more than 100 grams of gold jewellery worn by the victim, police said.

By analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area, police identified Shivakumar and tracked him down, they added. PTI COR AMP SSK